Delhi riots: Umar Khalid arrested again, remanded to 3-day police remand

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday (October 1) again arrested former JNU student Umar Khalid and took him on a three-day remand. Umar Khalid was earlier arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged role in the Delhi riots. He was in judicial custody.

Earlier on September 24, Delhi's Karkardooma court had sent the Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22. He was arrested on September 13 in connection with this case. He was sent to judicial custody after the Delhi Police did not seek his further custody.

In the FIR against Umar, Delhi Police claimed that the communal violence which erupted in Delhi in February was a "premeditated conspiracy" and was allegedly planned by Umar and two others.

Umar has also been booked for the offenses of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, and rioting.

Notably, the communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and those against it spiralled out of control. The violence had claimed the lives of at least 53 people around 200 were injured.