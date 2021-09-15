हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi school

Delhi unlock: Schools to remain closed for Classes 1-8 till September 30, exhibitions allowed, check guidelines here

The Delhi government on Wednesday (September 15) decided not to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 8 till September 30 amid third coronavirus wave scare. 

Delhi unlock: Schools to remain closed for Classes 1-8 till September 30, exhibitions allowed, check guidelines here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday (September 15) decided not to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 8 till September 30 amid third coronavirus wave scare. 

Earlier, the Delhi government had allowed the resumption of physical classes for standard 9 to 12 students with 50% capacity from September 1 following strict coronavirus protocols. 

Delhi shut schools in March 2020 after the first coronavirus wave hit India. The schools were briefly reopened for classes 9 to 11 in Delhi on February 5, 2021, however were again closed on April 9 in view of the deadly second COVID-19 wave. 

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also issued a list of activities allowed from the intervening night of 15-16 September till the intervening night of 30 September-1 October.

The DDMA has allowed exhibitions such as trade fairs from Thursday. The social, religious, political and cultural gatherings will remain banned. The places of worship are open, however, devotees and visitors cannot enter. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi government banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali again this year citing pollution levels in the national capital. "Just like last year, there will be a complete ban on storage, sale, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers this year too, in wake of the situation of pollution in Delhi during Diwali in the last three years,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. 

He added, “Last year, the ban was imposed after traders had already stored firecrackers for sale which had resulted in losses for them. I appeal to the traders to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban.” 

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Delhi schoolCOVID-19CoronavirusDDMAlockdown
