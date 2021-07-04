Delhi unlock: Stadium, sports complexes to reopen, schools, theatres will stay closed

New Delhi: Announcing further relaxations in its unlock process, the Delhi government on Sunday (July 4) decided to reopen stadium and sports complexes with no spectators from Monday (July 5). However, cinema halls, theatre, multiplexes, banquet halls, social and political gatherings, auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks will remain closed, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, due to overcrowding concerns, Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

The new relaxations will come into effect with strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order said.

The prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 12, it added.

Delhi has been implementing a phased unlock process since May 30 in view of the declining COVID-19 cases in the city.

The relaxations implemented on June 28, will continue till 5 am on Monday. In its last order, the government had reopened gymnasiums, yoga centres with 50 per cent capacity. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with a limit of 50 guests only.

The earlier DDMA order had also said that people arriving from other states will not need any kind of e-pass to enter Delhi. The order permitted 20 people at funerals.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (July 3), Delhi reported 86 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the city has mounted to 24,988, the health bulletin said. The positivity rate dropped to 0.11 per cent, down from 0.13 per cent on Friday.

