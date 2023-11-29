Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Drizzle As Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Delhi Weather Today: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning with the overall AQI at 318, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The India Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature in the national Capital was registered at 14 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasonal average.

The weather department predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degree Celsius while there will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle. On Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., the air quality at Anand Vihar entered the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 364 and PM 10 at 284, in the 'poor' category, while the CO reached 105, in the 'moderate' category while NO2 was at 52 or 'satisfactory', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 334, in the 'very poor' category while the PM 10 reached 161, in the 'moderate' category, while the CO reached 90, or 'satisfactory' levels. The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 375, in the 'very poor category' while PM 10 was at 248 or 'poor' while the CO was at 102, also in 'moderate' levels.

The AQI at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport station was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 358 and PM 10 at 236, in the 'poor' category, while the CO was at 103, in the 'moderate' level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 338 and PM 10 at 305, both in the ' very poor' category while CO reached 131, under the 'moderate' category.