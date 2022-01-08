हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi AQI

Delhi's air quality improves further, moves from 'poor' to 'moderate' category as heavy rain lashes city

The national capital's AQI improved from `poor` category to `moderate` on Saturday. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi`s air quality on Saturday (January 8, 2022) morning improved from `poor` category to `moderate` with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132 as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

Today's AQI is the best air quality in the Capital city since October 26 last year, when it was recorded at 139. Earlier, on Thursday, the air quality in Delhi stood at 258.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Tizara, Alwar (Rajasthan)."

On the other hand, the air quality of Noida remains in the `moderate` category with the AQI at 110, while Gurugram recorded its air quality in the `moderate` category with the AQI at 156.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`. 

The overnight rainfall in the national capital has caused waterlogging at various locations in the city. 

