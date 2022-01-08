हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rainfall

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR

Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the early hours of Saturday (January 8, 2022). Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana also witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms today morning.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan)," tweeted India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

With the fresh showers, the temperature in the national capital dipped further, forcing the homeless people to take refuge in night shelters. 

Earlier, the weather department had predicted a cloudy sky for the Capital city till January 9. The Met department had also said that no cold wave conditions are likely over north India during next five days.

Meanwhile, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the national capital improved to `poor` from `very poor` category on Friday, a day after the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 273. 

