Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category for second consecutive day

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day on Wednesday (November 10, 2021). According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the national capital's overall AQI was at 382 at 6:45 AM.

However, in some areas, the air quality continued to remain in the 'severe' category. While Delhi University's North Campus area recorded an AQI of 441, the Mathura road reported an AQI of 422. Pusa road reported an AQI of 379, IIT Delhi of 367 and Lodhi road of 367.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

This is to be noted that Delhi had been continuously recording 'severe' air quality due to the accumulation of emissions from fireworks on Diwali and crop residue burning amid unfavourable meteorological conditions -- low temperature, wind speed and mixing height.

However, as per officials, Delhi is unlikely to see any major improvement in air quality in the next four to five days.

Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5. In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 1.

