Digital certificate after 1st doze of vaccination: 10 major points from PM Modi’s announcement on COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country.

This is PM Modi's first interaction with chief ministers following the approval of two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use by India's drug regulator recently. India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

PM Modi also urged states to ensure that no rumours regarding vaccination gets spread. He added that social, religious groups need to be involved in this. Modi lauded India's vaccination dry runs. He said," India has completed vaccination dry runs in almost every district, w'shich is a massive achievement".

During the interaction with CMs on vaccination rollout, the Prime Minister conveyed his message through video-conferencing.

Here are 10 major points and highlights from PM Modi's interaction with CMs on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in India.

1. COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country will kick off on January 16.

2. This will be the world's largest inoculation programme and the first priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

3. Public representatives not part of 3-crore corona-warriors, frontline workers to be vaccinated first.

4. CoWIN app to generate digital certigiate Post 1st doze of vaccination.

5. Besides two already approved made-in-India vaccines, four more in pipeline to be rolled out in country.

6. Two approved COVID-19 vaccines in India more cost-effective than foreign vaccines and have been developed as per our needs.

7. Centre, not states, will bear expenses for first-phase vaccination of 3 crore corona-warriors, frontline workers.

8. Those above 50 to be vaccinated in round 2.

9. Public representatives are not part of the three-crore corona warriors and frontline workers to be vaccinated first.

10. Only about 2.5 crore people vaccinated globally so far. India aims to achieve vaccination of 30 crore citizens in next few months.