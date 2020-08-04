DMK MLA KK Selvam all set to join BJP in presence of JP Nadda

Chennai: A sitting DMK MLA from Thousand lights constituency, KK Selvam, is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday (August 4) evening. The development is seen as a major setback for M K Stalin-led DMK when the party is making all preparations for the upcoming Assembly election year.

It is a common practice for politicians to switch between the Dravidian parties, but switching over to BJP from DMK is a rare development.

Thousand Lights is a prestigious constituency located in the heart of Chennai city as the residences of popular actors and top politicians fall under this assembly seat.

Earlier, DMK president MK Stalin had also contested from this Assembly seat on many occasions.

The sitting DMK MLA will be joining the BJP after meeting the party chief at his residence.



A press meet has been scheduled in the national at 5:30 outside JP Nadda's residence.