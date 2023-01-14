DMK suspends Shivaji Krishnamoorthy over 'go to Kashmir' remark against Tamil Nadu Guv RN Ravi

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday, suspended the party leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy from all his posts and the primary party membership for using abusive and derogatory language against Governor R N Ravi. A DMK release by party general secretary and senior Minister Duraimurugan (Water Resources Department) said party orator Sivaji Krishnamurthy is suspended for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party. The ruling party, however, did not make any reference to his abusive comments against the Governor. This came after, Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy on Friday, with his remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. Addressing an event on Thursday, Krishnamoorthy said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him? If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they`ll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.

The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text". Congress and communist parties and other ally members protested outside Raj Bhavan against TN Governor RN Ravi on Friday over the speech row. Tamil Nadu MLA Thiru N Eramakrishnan on Wednesday moved a `Motion of Thanks` on Governor RN Ravi`s address, with a mention of the word `regret` over his action.

On Wednesday, January 9, the Governor sparked a controversy with his statement that the name `Thamizhagam` would be more appropriate for the state. Governor Ravi`s remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches. Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and the state unit of BJP have approached police with separate complaints, seeking action against the DMK functionary for his 'abusive and intimidatory' speech, targeting Ravi.