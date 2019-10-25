DMRC issues notice, last metro to ply at 10 pm on Diwali

Delhi: The last metro of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will ply at 10 pm on Diwali, October 27. The metro will start from terminal stations of all the metro routes.

The Airport Express Line (Shaheed Sthal - New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (W), New Delhi & Dwarka Sec-21 Metro stations of Airport Express Line) are the places from were the last metro will ply on Sunday.

However, the metro services for the rest of the day will remain as usual without any changes in time.

The metro services will start from 6 am and at 4.45 am on Airport Express Line.