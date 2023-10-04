New Delhi: Hundreds of thousands of people are waiting for the opening of the famous Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya which is under construction and is set to be inaugurated in January 2024. In Today's DNA, Anchor Saurabh Raaj Jain analysed the timeline of the construction work of Ram Mandir.

Phase one of the divine Ram Mandir is all set to be completed as the construction of the ground floor of the magnificent temple is finalised and only finishing work remains to be done. In approximately 500 hundred years, the idol of the god Ram will be established or the "prana-pratistha" ceremony will take place in January next year.

The magnificent temple is being built in the "Nagara" style and its design has been prepared following Vastu Shastra. On the ground floor, the Ram Mandir had five "Mandap"- Griha mandap, Kirtan mandap, Nritya (Religious Dance) Mandap, Rang Mandap and Two Prarthana (Prayer) Mandap.

The sanctum sanctorum or the "garbh grih" of Ram Mandir will be very special and unique as it has been designed in such a way that every year on the day of Ramnavami at twelve o'clock in the afternoon, the rays of the sun will fall on the idol of Shri Ram sitting in the sanctum sanctorum.

The sprawling grounds of the Ram Mandir encompass an expansive area of roughly 70 acres in total. However, the sacred Ram Mandir itself is being meticulously erected upon a modest 2.7 acres of this land, dedicated to the veneration of Lord Ram. Remarkably, the construction of this magnificent temple adheres to a unique architectural plan, eschewing the use of iron in any form throughout its creation.

It is envisioned that the Ram Mandir will stand as a testament to devotion for an astonishing lifespan of one thousand years, a testament to its enduring significance. Equally noteworthy is the temple's resilience, as it is being engineered to withstand even the most formidable forces of nature, capable of withstanding an earthquake of magnitude 8 without incurring any damage. This combination of meticulous construction and spiritual reverence ensures that the Ram Mandir is destined to be a timeless symbol of faith and strength.