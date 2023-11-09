DNA Analysis: What Are Green Crackers And How Are They Different From Regular Crackers?

New Delhi: India is immersed in the full fervor of the festive season, particularly as the prominent festival of Diwali approaches. Traditionally associated with fireworks, this year, the ban on bursting firecrackers has been imposed in Delhi-NCR due to severe air pollution concerns. Meanwhile, in other states, the emphasis is on promoting the use of eco-friendly green crackers for celebrations.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the difference between conventional and eco-friendly crackers, highlighting that the latter has a significantly reduced impact on air pollution.

Green Crackers comprise approximately 20 percent particulate matter and 10 percent gases. These crackers release particles that do not disperse into the air when ignited, significantly reducing pollution. Components like Flower Pots, Pencil, and Sparkles are utilized in their production. These eco-friendly firecrackers emit sound levels between 110 to 120 Decibels, markedly lower than the 160 Decibels generated by regular crackers—reflecting a 30 percent reduction in noise.

The remarkable attribute of green crackers lies in their substantial pollution reduction. Barium, commonly found in regular crackers, is entirely banned in green crackers. They are available in three variations: SWAS, STAR, and SAFAL.

SWAS (Safe Water Releaser) emits water vapor, preventing dust dispersion and minimizing pollution. STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker) releases reduced pollution levels and generates lesser noise during bursting. SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminum) incorporates less Aluminum, thereby producing minimal sound when ignited.