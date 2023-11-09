trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686288
NewsIndia
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Analysis: What Are Green Crackers And How Are They Different From Regular Crackers?

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the difference between conventional and eco-friendly crackers, highlighting that the latter has a significantly reduced impact on air pollution.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Analysis: What Are Green Crackers And How Are They Different From Regular Crackers?

New Delhi: India is immersed in the full fervor of the festive season, particularly as the prominent festival of Diwali approaches. Traditionally associated with fireworks, this year, the ban on bursting firecrackers has been imposed in Delhi-NCR due to severe air pollution concerns. Meanwhile, in other states, the emphasis is on promoting the use of eco-friendly green crackers for celebrations.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the difference between conventional and eco-friendly crackers, highlighting that the latter has a significantly reduced impact on air pollution.

Green Crackers comprise approximately 20 percent particulate matter and 10 percent gases. These crackers release particles that do not disperse into the air when ignited, significantly reducing pollution. Components like Flower Pots, Pencil, and Sparkles are utilized in their production. These eco-friendly firecrackers emit sound levels between 110 to 120 Decibels, markedly lower than the 160 Decibels generated by regular crackers—reflecting a 30 percent reduction in noise.

The remarkable attribute of green crackers lies in their substantial pollution reduction. Barium, commonly found in regular crackers, is entirely banned in green crackers. They are available in three variations: SWAS, STAR, and SAFAL.

SWAS (Safe Water Releaser) emits water vapor, preventing dust dispersion and minimizing pollution. STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker) releases reduced pollution levels and generates lesser noise during bursting. SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminum) incorporates less Aluminum, thereby producing minimal sound when ignited.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?