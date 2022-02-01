DNA Exclusive: Analysing common man's budget - in simple terms

The entire nation is discussing the Union Budget today - the annual financial statement presented by country's finance minister to decide the course of expenditure for the entire year. The budget is everywhere today - on Television, radio, social media etc. Politicians, journalists, entrepreneurs - you will see all of them trying to portray themselves as the "experts" on your television sets today.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses budget - in simplest terms - to make you understand the smallest but the most important aspects of the budget 2022.

What is budget?

Just the way you make an estimate of the monthly expenses for your family, the budget is an estimate of the yearly expenses for the financial management of any country. The families, according to their budget (financial capabilities), are categorised into poor or rich. Similarly, nations are also categorised into rich or poor as per their financial prowess. Today's analysis will tell you wheather you are set to become a citizen of a rich and developed nation, or a poor and weak nation in future.

A massive Rs 40 Lakh crore budget this time

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a budget worth Rs 40 Lakh crores this year. The first budget of independent India was only worth Rs 197 crores.

Common scenes on a budget day

There is a common drill that's followed on the Budget day every year. On this day, the government presents the budget at 11 am. The presentation is completed by 12.30 pm and then starts the usual rumble - government and allies hail it to be "historic", the opposition terms it as a "disaster", while some call it "pro-corporate". On the TV sets - politicians, journalists and businessmen start giving their own fancy analysis, ultimately leaving the common man confused. Today's DNA brings in the most detailed analysis on the Budget, in simplest and most understandable terms.

Live TV