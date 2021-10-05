DNA Exclusive: Farmers' protest, Lakhimpur Kheri violence and 8 deaths; who is the real culprit?

New Delhi: Four new videos and with them new facts have emerged in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Apart from the videos, there is also a testimony of an eyewitness who managed to escape by getting out of the SUV during the violence. The big question is whether the protesting farmers were deliberately crushed by the vehicle or whether it was an accident that occurred in self defence.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (October 5) discussed the sequence of events that unfolded in Lakhimpur based on the video evidence surfaced so far.

The four videos show what happened in in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. However, Zee News does not confirm the veracity of these videos.

In the first video, two vehicles are seen trampling the farmers. It is clearly visible in this that these vehicles were in high speed. The vehicle that crushed the farmers appears to be a black Thar SUV.

The windshield of the SUV seemed broken. It has been claimed that it was broken due to stone pelting by the farmers. That is, the farmers attacked first and then in an attempt to defend themselves, the vehicles came out at high speed.

In another video, some people were seen getting down from the same vehicle. It is claimed that one of them is Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra and the other is Sumit Jaiswal.

In the third video, farmers can be seen standing on the road creating obstruction for the vehicles. The protesters were showing them black flags. It seems that to avoid the protest of the farmers, the vehicles were driven from there at high speed.

Apart from this, there is fourth video, in which farmers can be seen standing around a vehicle and showing black flags. It was claimed that Ajay Mishra Teni himself was sitting in this vehicle. However, this information could be confirmed.

Some videos of the violence had emerged yesterday, in which farmers were seen vandalising and setting fire to these vehicles. Some of the BJP workers were allegedly beaten to death by these protesting farmers.

Sumit Jaiswal, an eyewitness who managed to escape from the scene told Zee News that their vehicles were pelted with stones, attacked with sticks and swords, after which they drove the vehicles from there to avoid the miscreants.

A total of 8 people were killed in this violence on October 3, in which four were farmers, two were BJP workers, one was Ashish Mishra's driver and one was a local journalist Raman Kashyap. So far, two FIRs have been registered in this case, in which one FIR has been registered against Ashish Mishra, son of Ajay Mishra Teni. He has been charged with murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The FIR claims that Ashish Mishra had shot a farmer named Gurvinder Singh, who died. However, the postmortem report claims that none of the victims died of bullet injuries.

To investigate the violence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of six members was formed today. Apart from this, the Uttar Pradesh Police has also asked the retired High Court judge to monitor the probe.

