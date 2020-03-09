हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA Zee News

DNA remains India’s No.1 prime time news show for 249 weeks

DNA remains India’s No.1 prime time news show for 249 weeks

New Delhi: Your favourite show DNA remains the country's number one programme for 249 weeks in the prime time. Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary took to twitter to say thank to the viewers of this programme. 

Chaudhary tweeted, "Your favourite show DNA@ZeeNews is India’s No.1 prime time news show for 249 weeks. Thank you for your love and trust."

Zee News, one of the country's biggest media houses, is watched by over 100 millions viewers across the world.

Earlier on February 22, Zee News was awarded in several categories, and walked away with a total of eight awards at the 12th ENBA Awards.

Zee News' prime time show DNA had also bagged two awards - Best Prime-time Show and runner-up award for Best Current Affairs show.

