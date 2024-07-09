Doctor's Day Awards: A Tribute To Excellence In Healthcare
Doctor's Day is celebrated across the world to honor the remarkable contributions of healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to the well-being of others. This day serves as a reminder of the crucial role doctors play in maintaining and improving public health.
Trending Photos
Celebrated on different dates in various countries, Doctor's Day is an opportunity to recognise the selfless service and tireless efforts of doctors who work tirelessly to heal, comfort, and save lives.
In many nations, Doctor's Day commemorates significant figures or events in the history of medicine. For instance, in India, it is observed on July 1st in honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and statesman. This day is a tribute to his exemplary service and contributions to the medical field. The celebration highlights the importance of healthcare professionals in every society, acknowledging their indispensable role in ensuring the health and safety of communities worldwide.
Recognizing the dedication and sacrifices of healthcare professionals, Nandish Communication is proud to announce a special initiative to celebrate Doctor's Day with the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards. This prestigious awards event aims to honour and felicitate outstanding doctors who have shown exceptional commitment to their profession and patients. Through this initiative, Nandish Communication seeks to express gratitude and appreciation for the healthcare heroes who have made a significant impact on the lives of many.
List of Awardees:
- Dr A. Venugopal - Excellence in Medical Oncology
- Dr Abhinit Gupta - Excellence in Cardiology with Best Clinical Outcomes
- Dr Abhishek Bhardwaj - Excellence in Maxillofacial Surgery & Facial Aesthetics
- Dr Abhishek K. Shirkande - Excellence in Nephrology & Kidney Transplant
- Dr Aditya Kashyap Devulapalli - Excellence in Mental Health / Psychiatry
- Dr Akshay A. Shivchhand - Excellence in Medical Oncology
- Dr Amish Vora - Excellence in Oncology
- Dr Amit Munjal - Excellence in Cardiology
- Dr Amjad Ali - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
- Dr Anil Kumar - T Excellence in Urology, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery
- Dr Anil Vaishnavi - Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology
- Dr Ankit Shah - Excellence in Interventional Radiology and Minimal Invasive Vascular Surgery
- Dr Ankita Singh - Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Laparoscopic Surgery
- Dr Anuj Chawla - Excellence in Foot and Ankle Surgery
- Dr Anusha K S - Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Infertility
- Dr Ashank Mishra - Excellence in Oral Health Care
- Dr Ashok Bandyopadhyay - Excellence in Cardiac Surgery
- Dr Atish Bakane - Excellence in Pediatric Hematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation
- Dr B A Gopala Krishna - Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery and Joint Replacement
- Dr Bharat A Vaswani - Excellence in Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Dr Bipin Chandra Aditya Dasari - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
- Dr Charu - Excellence in Gynecology
- Dr Chetan Kalal - Excellence in Hepatology (Liver Care) and Community Health
- Dr D S K Sahitya - Excellence in Hematology
- Dr Deep Chakraborty - Excellence in Sport Medicine and Complex Joint Replacement
- Dr Deepak Rao - Excellence in Surgical Oncology-Cancer Surgery
- Dr Dhwani Mago - Excellence in Obstetrician and Gynaecologist
- Dr Dipendra Singh - Excellence in Oncology
- Dr (Prof.) G. B. Singh - Excellence in Counselling Neuropsychologist
- Dr Hasit Kumar Patel - Excellence in Nephrology
- Dr I V Siva Prasad - Excellence in General and Clinical Cardiology
- Dr Indrasish Ray Chaudhuri - Excellence in Pediatric Neurology
- Dr J Sachdeva - Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery
- Dr J. Selvakumar - Excellence in Periodontics & Implantology and Laser Dentistry
- Dr Jamal Akhtar - Excellence in Urology
- Dr Jitendra Khanna - Excellence in Dentel Care
- Dr Jitesh Jain - Excellence in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy and Sports Ligament Injuries Dr. Jyoti Bali - Excellence in IVF Reproductive Medicine
- Dr Jyoti C Bhasin - Excellence in Dental Care in Full mouth Rehabilitation for over 25 years
- Dr Kanav Anand - Excellence in the Field of Child Kidney Care (Pediatric Nephrology)
- Dr Kavita Goel - Excellence in Gynae Laparoscopic Surgery in Fertility Treatment
- Dr Kiran - Excellence in Fetal Medicine and Maternal Medicine
- Dr Lakkireddy Kiran Kumar Reddy - Excellence in Complex Coronary Interventions
- Dr Lal Daga - Excellence in Cardiology
- Dr Lepakshi K - Excellence in Oncology
- Dr Madan Mohan Jha - Best Laparoscopic Surgeon in North India
- Dr Madan Mohan Reddy - Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery
- Dr Madhavi Jha - Excellence in Preventive Healthcare
- Dr Mahesh Bandemegal - Excellence in Oncology
- Dr Mangesh Kamath - Excellence in Oncology, Hematology and BMT
- Dr Mohan Raut - Excellence in Clinical Reproductive Immunology
- Dr Mukesh Shete - Excellence in Nephrology
- Dr Munindra Kumar - Excellence in Nephrology & Kidney Transplant
- Dr Naveen Kumar - LV Excellence in Sports Orthopedics & Regenerative Medicine
- Dr Naveen Sanchety - Excellence in Surgical Oncology
- Dr Neeraj Dhamija - Excellence in Surgical Gastroenterology
- Dr Neha Jain - Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Dr Neha - Excellence in Nephrology
- Dr Nelson Pinto - Excellence in Sports Injuries Arthroscopy and Joint Replacement Surgeries
- Dr Parag Gulhane - Excellence in Urology
- Dr Piyush Jain - Excellence in Child Health
- Dr Pradeep Kumar - Karumanchi Excellence in Oncology
- Dr Pranab Jyoti Bhattacharyya - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology and Cardiac Device Implantation
- Dr Praveen Pushkar - Excellence in Urology & Kidney Transplantation
- Dietitian Priya Maisa - Excellence in Nutrition & Dietetics
- Dr Priyam Bhatt - Excellence in Md Medicine Resident & Clinical Cardiology
- Dr Punit Krishna - Malhotra Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology
- Dr R K Pandey - Excellence in Joint Replacement and Sport Injury
- Dr Radhika Krishna Patil - Excellence in Kidney Pathology
- Dr Rahul Garg - Excellence In Joint Replacement Surgery, Sports Medicine & Spine
- Dr Rahul Kumar - Excellence in Arthroscopy, Sports Medicine & Joint Replacement Surgery
- Dr Rahul Sharma - Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery (Arthroscopic Sports Surgeries and Joint Replacement)
- Dr Rajeev Kumar Mittal - Excellence in Paediatrics and Neonatology
- Dr Rajesh Bollam - Excellence in Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Dr Rajesh Dharia - Excellence in Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgery
- Dr Rajinder Thaploo - Excellence in Interventional Cardiologist
- Dr Ramavath Dev - Excellence in Medical Oncology
- Dr Ravi Nagar - Excellence in Urology and Kidney Transplant Surgery
- Dr Richa Saxena - Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Dr Roheit Rakhunde - Excellence in Preventive Cardiology
- Dr (Prof.) Rohit Malik - Excellence in Advanced Dental Treatment and Care
- Dr Rohil Singh Kakkar - Excellence in Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgery
- Dr Roopakshi Pathania - Excellence in Neurology: Stroke Prevention, Treatment and Awareness
- Dr S S Murthy - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
- Dr S Varun Kumar - Excellence in Oncology / Cancer
- Dr S. Hussain - Service Excellence in General Medicine & Diabetology
- Dr Samir Pilankar - Excellence in Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery
- Dr Sanjay D Swamy - Excellence in Paediatric Critical Care Medicine
- Dr Sarita Kumari - Excellence in Comprehensive Management of Gynaecologic Cancers
- Dr Satish Mutha - Excellence in Orthopaedics
- Dr Satwik Thareja - Excellence in Robotic Knee Replacement, Arthroscopy And Sports Medicine
- Dr Shalabh Agarwal - Excellence In Urology and Andrology
- Dr Shekar M G - Excellence in Urology, Uro-Oncoloy and Renal Transplantation
- Dr Shiva Kumar Uppala - Excellence in Oncology
- Dr Shruti Jain & Dr. Nupur Jhunjhunwala - Excellence in Dental Care
- Dr Shrutika Itkelwar - Excellence in Dental Care
- Dr Shubha Sinha - Excellence in Breast Oncology - Surgeon
- Dr Siddharth Aggarwal - Excellence in Arthroscopy and Sports Injuries
- Dr Siddharth Sheth - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
- Dr Sneha Jha - Excellence in Radiation Oncology
- Dr Sona Malik - Malhotra Excellence in Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Infertility Specialist
- Dr Sreenath S Manikanti - Excellence in Neonatology & Pediatrics
- Dr Sreenija Yarlagadda - Excellence in Radiation Oncology
- Dr Sreevani Karnav - Excellence in Integrative Gynaecology PCOS Infertility Prof.
- Dr Sriram Krishnamoorthy - Excellence in Laparoscopy, Renal Transplantation and Reconstructive Urology
- Prof Dr Suvadip Chakrabarti - Excellence in Surgical Oncology
- Dr Tapan Das - Excellence in Health & Wellness
- Dr Upendra Bhalerao - Excellence in Best Cardiovascular Thoracic and Transplant Surgeon, Mumbai
- Dr Vaishali Sharma - Excellence in Women Healthcare
- Dr Varun Aggarwal - Excellence in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy & Sports Ligament Injuries
- Dr VenuGopal Reddy I - Excellence in Child Health and Community Health
- Dr Vidyasagar Chandankere - Excellence in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- Dr Vikash Kumar - Excellence in Precision Radiation Oncology
- Dr Waheedu Zzaman - Excellence in Urology and Renal Transplant
- Dr Yogendra Singh - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology
- Dr Shabiullah Syyed - Excellence in Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences
The awards event is supported by Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd., a leading healthcare partner dedicated to enhancing the quality of healthcare services. Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. is known for its innovative approach to healthcare solutions, providing comprehensive services that cater to the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers. Their commitment to excellence and patient-centred care makes them an ideal partner for this prestigious event. By collaborating with Nandish Communication, Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. aims to underscore the importance of recognizing and rewarding healthcare professionals who strive for excellence in their field.
In addition, AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. joins as the technology partner for the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards. AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is at the forefront of technological advancements, offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of various industries, including healthcare. Their expertise in integrating technology with healthcare services ensures a seamless and impactful event. AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is committed to supporting initiatives that promote innovation and excellence, making them a valuable partner in this endeavour to honour healthcare professionals.
The Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards event promises to be a memorable occasion, bringing together esteemed doctors, healthcare leaders, and innovators to celebrate the spirit of dedication and excellence in healthcare. It is an opportunity to reflect on the vital contributions of doctors and to express heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to patient care. As we honour these healthcare heroes, we also renew our collective commitment to supporting and advancing the medical profession for the betterment of society.
The Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards event by Nandish Communication, in partnership with Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. and AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd., is a tribute to the tireless efforts and significant contributions of healthcare professionals. This celebration not only acknowledges their past and present achievements but also inspires future generations to pursue excellence in the field of medicine. As we come together to celebrate Doctor's Day, we honour the noble profession that continues to touch lives and make the world a healthier place.
(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)
Live Tv