Celebrated on different dates in various countries, Doctor's Day is an opportunity to recognise the selfless service and tireless efforts of doctors who work tirelessly to heal, comfort, and save lives.

In many nations, Doctor's Day commemorates significant figures or events in the history of medicine. For instance, in India, it is observed on July 1st in honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and statesman. This day is a tribute to his exemplary service and contributions to the medical field. The celebration highlights the importance of healthcare professionals in every society, acknowledging their indispensable role in ensuring the health and safety of communities worldwide.

Recognizing the dedication and sacrifices of healthcare professionals, Nandish Communication is proud to announce a special initiative to celebrate Doctor's Day with the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards. This prestigious awards event aims to honour and felicitate outstanding doctors who have shown exceptional commitment to their profession and patients. Through this initiative, Nandish Communication seeks to express gratitude and appreciation for the healthcare heroes who have made a significant impact on the lives of many.

List of Awardees:

Dr A. Venugopal - Excellence in Medical Oncology

Dr Abhinit Gupta - Excellence in Cardiology with Best Clinical Outcomes

Dr Abhishek Bhardwaj - Excellence in Maxillofacial Surgery & Facial Aesthetics

Dr Abhishek K. Shirkande - Excellence in Nephrology & Kidney Transplant

Dr Aditya Kashyap Devulapalli - Excellence in Mental Health / Psychiatry

Dr Akshay A. Shivchhand - Excellence in Medical Oncology

Dr Amish Vora - Excellence in Oncology

Dr Amit Munjal - Excellence in Cardiology

Dr Amjad Ali - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

Dr Anil Kumar - T Excellence in Urology, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery

Dr Anil Vaishnavi - Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology

Dr Ankit Shah - Excellence in Interventional Radiology and Minimal Invasive Vascular Surgery

Dr Ankita Singh - Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Laparoscopic Surgery

Dr Anuj Chawla - Excellence in Foot and Ankle Surgery

Dr Anusha K S - Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Infertility

Dr Ashank Mishra - Excellence in Oral Health Care

Dr Ashok Bandyopadhyay - Excellence in Cardiac Surgery

Dr Atish Bakane - Excellence in Pediatric Hematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation

Dr B A Gopala Krishna - Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery and Joint Replacement

Dr Bharat A Vaswani - Excellence in Medical Oncology and Hematology

Dr Bipin Chandra Aditya Dasari - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

Dr Charu - Excellence in Gynecology

Dr Chetan Kalal - Excellence in Hepatology (Liver Care) and Community Health

Dr D S K Sahitya - Excellence in Hematology

Dr Deep Chakraborty - Excellence in Sport Medicine and Complex Joint Replacement

Dr Deepak Rao - Excellence in Surgical Oncology-Cancer Surgery

Dr Dhwani Mago - Excellence in Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Dr Dipendra Singh - Excellence in Oncology

Dr (Prof.) G. B. Singh - Excellence in Counselling Neuropsychologist

Dr Hasit Kumar Patel - Excellence in Nephrology

Dr I V Siva Prasad - Excellence in General and Clinical Cardiology

Dr Indrasish Ray Chaudhuri - Excellence in Pediatric Neurology

Dr J Sachdeva - Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery

Dr J. Selvakumar - Excellence in Periodontics & Implantology and Laser Dentistry

Dr Jamal Akhtar - Excellence in Urology

Dr Jitendra Khanna - Excellence in Dentel Care

Dr Jitesh Jain - Excellence in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy and Sports Ligament Injuries Dr. Jyoti Bali - Excellence in IVF Reproductive Medicine

Dr Jyoti C Bhasin - Excellence in Dental Care in Full mouth Rehabilitation for over 25 years

Dr Kanav Anand - Excellence in the Field of Child Kidney Care (Pediatric Nephrology)

Dr Kavita Goel - Excellence in Gynae Laparoscopic Surgery in Fertility Treatment

Dr Kiran - Excellence in Fetal Medicine and Maternal Medicine

Dr Lakkireddy Kiran Kumar Reddy - Excellence in Complex Coronary Interventions

Dr Lal Daga - Excellence in Cardiology

Dr Lepakshi K - Excellence in Oncology

Dr Madan Mohan Jha - Best Laparoscopic Surgeon in North India

Dr Madan Mohan Reddy - Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery

Dr Madhavi Jha - Excellence in Preventive Healthcare

Dr Mahesh Bandemegal - Excellence in Oncology

Dr Mangesh Kamath - Excellence in Oncology, Hematology and BMT

Dr Mohan Raut - Excellence in Clinical Reproductive Immunology

Dr Mukesh Shete - Excellence in Nephrology

Dr Munindra Kumar - Excellence in Nephrology & Kidney Transplant

Dr Naveen Kumar - LV Excellence in Sports Orthopedics & Regenerative Medicine

Dr Naveen Sanchety - Excellence in Surgical Oncology

Dr Neeraj Dhamija - Excellence in Surgical Gastroenterology

Dr Neha Jain - Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Dr Neha - Excellence in Nephrology

Dr Nelson Pinto - Excellence in Sports Injuries Arthroscopy and Joint Replacement Surgeries

Dr Parag Gulhane - Excellence in Urology

Dr Piyush Jain - Excellence in Child Health

Dr Pradeep Kumar - Karumanchi Excellence in Oncology

Dr Pranab Jyoti Bhattacharyya - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology and Cardiac Device Implantation

Dr Praveen Pushkar - Excellence in Urology & Kidney Transplantation

Dietitian Priya Maisa - Excellence in Nutrition & Dietetics

Dr Priyam Bhatt - Excellence in Md Medicine Resident & Clinical Cardiology

Dr Punit Krishna - Malhotra Excellence in Paediatrics & Neonatology

Dr R K Pandey - Excellence in Joint Replacement and Sport Injury

Dr Radhika Krishna Patil - Excellence in Kidney Pathology

Dr Rahul Garg - Excellence In Joint Replacement Surgery, Sports Medicine & Spine

Dr Rahul Kumar - Excellence in Arthroscopy, Sports Medicine & Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr Rahul Sharma - Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery (Arthroscopic Sports Surgeries and Joint Replacement)

Dr Rajeev Kumar Mittal - Excellence in Paediatrics and Neonatology

Dr Rajesh Bollam - Excellence in Medical Oncology and Hematology

Dr Rajesh Dharia - Excellence in Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr Rajinder Thaploo - Excellence in Interventional Cardiologist

Dr Ramavath Dev - Excellence in Medical Oncology

Dr Ravi Nagar - Excellence in Urology and Kidney Transplant Surgery

Dr Richa Saxena - Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Dr Roheit Rakhunde - Excellence in Preventive Cardiology

Dr (Prof.) Rohit Malik - Excellence in Advanced Dental Treatment and Care

Dr Rohil Singh Kakkar - Excellence in Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgery

Dr Roopakshi Pathania - Excellence in Neurology: Stroke Prevention, Treatment and Awareness

Dr S S Murthy - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

Dr S Varun Kumar - Excellence in Oncology / Cancer

Dr S. Hussain - Service Excellence in General Medicine & Diabetology

Dr Samir Pilankar - Excellence in Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery

Dr Sanjay D Swamy - Excellence in Paediatric Critical Care Medicine

Dr Sarita Kumari - Excellence in Comprehensive Management of Gynaecologic Cancers

Dr Satish Mutha - Excellence in Orthopaedics

Dr Satwik Thareja - Excellence in Robotic Knee Replacement, Arthroscopy And Sports Medicine

Dr Shalabh Agarwal - Excellence In Urology and Andrology

Dr Shekar M G - Excellence in Urology, Uro-Oncoloy and Renal Transplantation

Dr Shiva Kumar Uppala - Excellence in Oncology

Dr Shruti Jain & Dr. Nupur Jhunjhunwala - Excellence in Dental Care

Dr Shrutika Itkelwar - Excellence in Dental Care

Dr Shubha Sinha - Excellence in Breast Oncology - Surgeon

Dr Siddharth Aggarwal - Excellence in Arthroscopy and Sports Injuries

Dr Siddharth Sheth - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

Dr Sneha Jha - Excellence in Radiation Oncology

Dr Sona Malik - Malhotra Excellence in Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Infertility Specialist

Dr Sreenath S Manikanti - Excellence in Neonatology & Pediatrics

Dr Sreenija Yarlagadda - Excellence in Radiation Oncology

Dr Sreevani Karnav - Excellence in Integrative Gynaecology PCOS Infertility Prof.

Dr Sriram Krishnamoorthy - Excellence in Laparoscopy, Renal Transplantation and Reconstructive Urology

Prof Dr Suvadip Chakrabarti - Excellence in Surgical Oncology

Dr Tapan Das - Excellence in Health & Wellness

Dr Upendra Bhalerao - Excellence in Best Cardiovascular Thoracic and Transplant Surgeon, Mumbai

Dr Vaishali Sharma - Excellence in Women Healthcare

Dr Varun Aggarwal - Excellence in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy & Sports Ligament Injuries

Dr VenuGopal Reddy I - Excellence in Child Health and Community Health

Dr Vidyasagar Chandankere - Excellence in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery

Dr Vikash Kumar - Excellence in Precision Radiation Oncology

Dr Waheedu Zzaman - Excellence in Urology and Renal Transplant

Dr Yogendra Singh - Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

Dr Shabiullah Syyed - Excellence in Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences

The awards event is supported by Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd., a leading healthcare partner dedicated to enhancing the quality of healthcare services. Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. is known for its innovative approach to healthcare solutions, providing comprehensive services that cater to the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers. Their commitment to excellence and patient-centred care makes them an ideal partner for this prestigious event. By collaborating with Nandish Communication, Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. aims to underscore the importance of recognizing and rewarding healthcare professionals who strive for excellence in their field.

In addition, AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. joins as the technology partner for the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards. AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is at the forefront of technological advancements, offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of various industries, including healthcare. Their expertise in integrating technology with healthcare services ensures a seamless and impactful event. AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is committed to supporting initiatives that promote innovation and excellence, making them a valuable partner in this endeavour to honour healthcare professionals.

The Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards event promises to be a memorable occasion, bringing together esteemed doctors, healthcare leaders, and innovators to celebrate the spirit of dedication and excellence in healthcare. It is an opportunity to reflect on the vital contributions of doctors and to express heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to patient care. As we honour these healthcare heroes, we also renew our collective commitment to supporting and advancing the medical profession for the betterment of society.

The Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Health Awards event by Nandish Communication, in partnership with Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. and AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd., is a tribute to the tireless efforts and significant contributions of healthcare professionals. This celebration not only acknowledges their past and present achievements but also inspires future generations to pursue excellence in the field of medicine. As we come together to celebrate Doctor's Day, we honour the noble profession that continues to touch lives and make the world a healthier place.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)