Don't communalise Bulandshahr seers' murder, say Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut; seek action against culprits

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state amid killing of two saints in Bulandshahr district.

"Today in Bulandshahr, two sadhus were murdered while they were sleeping. The truth must come out after investigation in this heinous crime and at this stage nobody should politicize this issue," Priyanka said. She added, "In UP before April 15, about 100 people have been murdered. Three days back in Etah, five of a Pachauri family have been killed so mysteriously that no body knew what has happened."

The Congress leader urged the UP government for thorough and fair investigation to bring out the truth behind the murders as it is the state government`s responsibility.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut too condemned the Bulandshahr killing. He tweeted, "Terrible ! killing of two saints , sadhus at a temple in bulandshahar,UP ,but i appeal to all concerned to not make it communal the way they tried to make palghar,maharashtra incidence."

On April 28 morning, two seers were found murdered inside a Shiva temple at Pagona village of Bulandshahr. The murder came to light when people reached the temple and saw the blood-soaked bodies. According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Jagandas (55), and Sevadas (35). The priests were the resident of Anupshahr’s village Pagona and were serving in the temple for the past 10 years.

The bodies of the two seers have also been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited. The Bulandshahr Police has meanwhile launched an investigation into the matter.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the district officials to reach the site of crime and inform him of the investigations. He has also ordered strict action against the accused.