Don't fall to rumours about bus arrangements, stay home, Arvind Kejriwal appeals migrant workers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (April 14) urges various measures taken up by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and urged people to follow the lockdown orders enforced to control the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is a matter of concern that cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the national capital. However, I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi. The government has extended the lockdown period to May 3 and the decision was necessary and obligatory. If we follow lockdown rules, I think we will get rid of coronavirus," he said in a video message shared on Twitter.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and stay inside their home failing to which the hard efforts taken by the government to control the pandemic would go waste.

The Delhi CM also requested people, especially migrant workers and those who are stranded in the city, to not to believe on rumours and misinfirmation that are being promoted on social media. "I understand that you all want to back to your homes but I request you to wait until the lockdown ends. You can contact the government if you face scarcity of food, grains or medicines and I assure you, that we will provide you with everything that is necessary for your livelihood," he said.

Warning people against rumours that promises to take migrants to their homes in exchange of money, the CM asked them to not fall in such traps. "People may try to spread rumours but don't get lured by them. No one can take you to your village at this point of time. Someone might tell you DTC buses are standing somewhere. No DTC bus is taking you anywhere. They may tell you there are buses in UP or any other state. Let me tell you there is no bus and no bus is going anywhere. If you leave, you will suffer along with your loved ones," Kejriwal said.