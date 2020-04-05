हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lucknow

Double-murder rocks Lucknow during lockdown

According to reports, Malik, who is married with two children, had gone to meet the girl around 2.a.m on Sunday when they were caught by the girl's family who then beath them to death.

Double-murder rocks Lucknow during lockdown
Representational Image

Lucknow: A double-murder rocked the state capital on Sunday during lockdown when a man and a girl were killed by the girl's family for having an affair. The incident took place in Saadatganj locality where Abdul Malik, 30, was having an affair with a 18-year-old girl, who was his neighbour.

According to reports, Malik, who is married with two children, had gone to meet the girl around 2.a.m on Sunday.

The girl's father, uncle and brothers caught him and when the girl came to his rescue, they beat both of them to death.

Hearing their screams, the residents in the locality came out and informed the police.

The police have arrested Suleiman, Usman, Danish and Rano, from their home. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

LucknowUttar PradeshYogi Adityanathmurdercrime
