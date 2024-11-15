DRDO Successfully Completes Flight Tests Of Guided Pinaka Weapon System

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully concluded the flight tests of its Guided Pinaka Weapon System, marking a significant milestone in the weapon system’s development and validation process.

These trials, conducted as part of the Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR), assessed the system's performance across key parameters, including range, accuracy, consistency, and rate of fire for multiple target engagements.

The successful completion of these tests paves the way for the induction of this advanced weapon system into the Indian Army.

Phased Flight Trials and System Performance

The flight tests were carried out in three phases at different field firing ranges, providing a comprehensive evaluation of the Guided Pinaka’s capabilities. A total of twelve rockets were tested from each production agency, using two upgraded in-service Pinaka launchers.

The results confirmed the weapon system's readiness for deployment, meeting stringent criteria for precision strikes, targeting multiple objectives in a salvo mode. The Pinaka Mk-II rocket, with an enhanced range of 60 km, was also part of the trials.

Indigenous Development and Collaboration

The Guided Pinaka is a fully indigenous system developed by a consortium of DRDO laboratories, including Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), and Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL).

The production of the ammunition was handled by Munitions India Limited and Economic Explosives Limited, while Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Larsen & Toubro were responsible for the design and manufacturing of the Pinaka launchers and associated equipment.

The system represents a major leap in India's "Make in India" initiative, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and enhancing national defense capabilities.

Key Features of the Pinaka System

The Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) is a versatile and highly effective artillery weapon designed to deliver rapid and devastating firepower over extended ranges. Named after Lord Shiva's divine bow, the Pinaka system was initially introduced to replace the aging Russian Grad BM-21 rocket launcher in the Indian Army. \

With the introduction of the Guided Pinaka, the system now features precision-guided munitions that can significantly improve targeting accuracy. These rockets are equipped with seekers that enable precision strikes, making the system more effective against well-defended, high-value targets.

Global Interest in the Pinaka System

The Guided Pinaka has already attracted attention from international defense markets, with France and Armenia among the countries expressing strong interest in acquiring the system. Armenia, facing ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan, became the first country to purchase the Pinaka in 2023.

Similarly, France is reportedly in advanced discussions with India to bolster its own artillery division with the Pinaka system, and tests are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

The Pinaka system is seen as a worthy counterpart to global systems like the HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) used by the United States. India’s growing defense manufacturing capacity is evident in this export success, as the Pinaka has become India’s first major defense export in this category.

Strategic Role in Indian Defense

The Pinaka system has already proven its worth in combat situations, particularly during the 1999 Kargil War, where it was instrumental in targeting and neutralizing Pakistani positions at high altitudes.

Today, it serves as a key asset for the Indian Army, deployed both along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Its role in modern artillery warfare continues to evolve, with ongoing development aimed at extending the range to over 100 km, and potentially beyond 200 km, to counter long-range artillery systems deployed by adversaries like China.

Future Developments

DRDO is continuously working to further enhance the capabilities of the Pinaka system. Future upgrades aim to increase its range to more than 120 km, 150 km, and even 200 km, giving the Indian Army a strategic edge in long-range artillery engagements.

As global defense demands rise, the Pinaka system’s technological advancements, coupled with India’s growing defense manufacturing expertise, are set to cement its place as a leading artillery system on the world stage.