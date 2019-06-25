DU admission 2019 cutoff dates: Complete schedule for first, second, third, fourth and fifth lists

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University will release its first cutoff list for undergraduate courses on Friday, June 28. The second cut-off list will be released on Thursday, July 4. The third cutoff will be announced on July 9 (Tuesday), fourth on July 15 (Monday) and fifth on July 20 (Saturday). The overall DU cut-offs are likely to fo up this year, suggest reports.

DU Cut-off List Expected Date First Cut-off List Friday, June 28 Second Cut-off List Thursday, July 4 Third Cut-off List Tuesday, July 9 Fourth Cut-off List Monday, July 15 Fifth Cut-off List Saturday, July 20

DU is likely to release the cut-off lists after midnight on its official website here.

The varsity had earlier extended its registration date to June 22 after Delhi High Court's order it to follow the last year's eligibility criteria for granting admission. Over 3.67 lakh candidates have registered online, of which 2.58 lakh have paid registration fees. This year, DU has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses, taking the overall seats for UG to 62,000.

Delhi University's St Stephens College had released its first cutoff list 11 undergraduate courses in BA and BSc programmes on its official website ststephens.edu.

The highest cut-off 98.75 per cent (Best of Four Subject) went for BA Economics (for Commerce passouts), BA English (for Science and Commerce passouts). The college will hold interviews from June 28, 2019. “Applicants may download their interview call letter, if selected, from the college website after 26th June 2019,” said a notice on official website.

St Stephen's, DU's leading college received 19,862 applications this year for four hundred seats (excluding PWD and Sports categories).