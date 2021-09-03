DUET 2021: Delhi University Entrance Test dates released, details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released entrance examination dates for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021. As per the latest notification, DUET 2021 will be conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021, for admissions in UG, PG and M.Phil/Ph.D courses in the university.

The candidates can read the complete official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. As per the notification, the entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode only and will take place in three slots. The first slot will start from 8 am to 10 am, followed by the second slot from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and finally the third slot from 5 pm to 7 pm on all days.

“The candidates who desire to appear in the Test may see the details in the Information Bulletin of DUET-2021, which is available on the website https://nta.ac.in/DuetExam. The detailed schedule mentioning dates of downloading of Admit Cards will be displayed on NTA website www.nta.ac.in later on. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA and DU websites for the latest updates,” the notice read.

The candidates who are appearing in DUET 2021 ned to note that the paper will be set in the English language only and there will be negative marking for incorrect responses. For UG courses, the exam will be for 2 hours with multiple-choice questions of 100 questions, while for PG courses the number of questions will be 50/100 and for M.Phil/Ph.D. courses the number of questions will be 50.

The registration process was started on July 26 and ended on August 21, 2021 for DUET 2021. The admit card will be released by the NTA in due course of time.

