CBSE Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 term 1 sample papers released, direct link to check here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been released the sample papers for the next session, 2021-22. CBSE has released the sample papers for CBSE Board Exams 2022 Term 1 as per the new scheme of examinations.

The central board has released the sample papers for both Class 10, Class 12 on its official website. The tests are scheduled to be conducted in November – December 2021.

The students who wish to appear in the CBSE Exams 2022 need to note that the board has cut the syllabus into two equal terms, Term 1 and Term 2, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students and parents need to note that term 1 would be an MCQ and will be based on 50 percent of the syllabus. Additionally, the board also said that due to the uncertainty of the situation, the exams can either be conducted offline or online depending on the situation.

The students can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers for Board Exams 2022 Term 1 for all subjects along with Marking Scheme or Answers on cbseacademic.nic.in.

