India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has suggested a formula to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized that the solution to the Ukraine crisis cannot be found on the battlefield and that Russia and Ukraine must engage in dialogue. He added that if either party seeks advice, India is always willing to provide guidance. Jaishankar made these remarks while answering questions at the German Foreign Ministry's annual Ambassadors' Conference.

A day earlier, Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of the India-Gulf Cooperation Council Foreign Ministers in Saudi Arabia's capital. He stated, "We do not believe that a solution to this conflict will come from the battlefield. At some point, discussions must take place. When these talks occur, the main stakeholders—Russia and Ukraine—will have to be involved."

Referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to both Russia and Ukraine, Jaishankar highlighted that Modi has expressed in Moscow and Kyiv that "this is not the era of war." He reiterated, "We do not think a solution will be found on the battlefield. We believe dialogue is necessary. If you seek advice, we are always willing to provide it."

Jaishankar also stressed that while disagreements are common among nations, conflict is not the way to resolve them. During a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, he suggested that Russia must be included in any discussions on the issue. "When discussions happen, we believe Russia’s presence is necessary. Otherwise, the conversation cannot move forward. As far as India is concerned, it depends on what both parties want. We remain in constant dialogue with them," he said.

In response to another question, Jaishankar said, "What matters to us is the reality of the ongoing conflict. Therefore, we are always prepared for any serious and effective steps that, in our view, move towards peace."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also mentioned India, among three other countries, while discussing the Ukraine conflict. He acknowledged that India is in contact with them and is genuinely trying to find a solution. During the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin remarked, "If Ukraine is willing to engage in talks, I can facilitate that." His comments came just two weeks after Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Ukraine.

During Modi's visit to Ukraine, he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Russian news agency TASS, Putin stated, "We respect our friends and partners, whom I believe are sincerely working towards resolving all issues related to this conflict—mainly China, Brazil, and India. I am in constant contact with my colleagues on this matter." On August 23, Modi visited Ukraine, where he urged President Zelensky that Ukraine and Russia should meet without delay to bring the ongoing war to an end. Modi also expressed India's willingness to play an "active role" in restoring peace in the region.