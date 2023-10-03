trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670410
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI

Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Tremors Hit National Capital After 6.2 Magnitude Quake In Nepal

The other measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:51 pm.

Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Tremors Hit National Capital After 6.2 Magnitude Quake In Nepal

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday at 2:51 p.m., after an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Nepal, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was in Nepal and the depth was five kms, said NCS.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location:Nepal," NCS tweeted. 

Delhi and its peripherals felt strong tremors, lasting for several seconds.

Videos on social media showed people running out of their residential premises and offices.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train