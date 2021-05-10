ED files prosecution complaint against three persons in money laundering case in Goa

Goa: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against three persons in connection with a money laundering case in Goa.

The agency filed the charges against Sunil Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Synthia Durbhatkar Jain and M/s Sanatan Financers & Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. before the Special Court (PMLA), Mapusa in the cheating case.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by Goa Police against M/s Sanatan Financers & Real Estates Pvt Ltd., Ankit Kumar and Sunil Kumar on the complaints lodged by many foreign nationals.

The investigation revealed that the duo had received money to the tune of Rs 7.73 crore from many foreign nationals through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route in the accounts of various shell companies formed by them.

Thereafter, the money was laundered through various shell companies and credited in the bank accounts of M/s Sanatan Financers & Real Estates Pvt Ltd. and used for the construction of flats and villas in their project named “Peace Valley” at Quepem, Goa.

Foreign nationals were induced to invest in shell companies formed by the accused for purchase of flats and villas in the project. However, the ownership of said flats and villas was never transferred to the buyers.

ED had provisionally attached a total 72 flats and villas situated at 172/1, Peace Valley, Goa and bank balances belonging to M/s Sanatan Financers & Real Estates Pvt. Ltd. found to be involved in money laundering.

Earlier, Ankit Kumar was arrested by ED in the case and searches were also conducted at the premises of M/s Sanatan Financers & Real Estates Pvt. Ltd.