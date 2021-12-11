हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Enforcement Directorate

ED searches premises of PFI leaders in Kerala, claims money laundering

The ED further said that acquisition of foreign properties by PFI leaders, including a bar and restaurant in Abu Dhabi is also being investigated.

ED searches premises of PFI leaders in Kerala, claims money laundering
File Photo

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at four premises related to leaders and office bearers of PFI in Kerala.

The agency said that they seized documents also indicate the money laundering activities of PFI through various projects in Kerala including the Munnar Villa Vista project.

“Searches were conducted at the residential premises of Shafeeque Payeth, a PFI and SDPI member at Peringathur in Kannur; the residential premises of Abdul Razak BP, PFI Divisional President of Perumpadappu at Malappuram; residential premises of Ashraf M K, a PFI leader at Muvattapuzah in Ernakulam and the office premises of Munnar Villa Vista Project at Mankulam in Munnar,” said ED in a statement.

“Despite attempts by PFI to disrupt the search operations, the ED officers, assisted by a sizeable contingent of CRPF conducted the search operations successfully and seized incriminating documents, digital devices and evidence related to foreign funding and acquisition of properties abroad during the search operation,” it added.

The ED further said that the acquisition of foreign properties by PFI leaders, including a bar and restaurant in Abu Dhabi is also being investigated.

Tags:
Enforcement DirectoratePFIKeralamoney laundering
