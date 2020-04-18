Eight new coronavirus containment zones added in Delhi, total now 76

Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday (April 18, 2020) added eight new coronavirus COVID-19 containment zones, taking the total tally of the containment zones in the national capital to 76.

The new containment zones are spread in the west and north-east districts of Delhi.

The eight new containment zones are as follows:

1) In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar (West District)

2) In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No. 2, Nangloi (West District )

3) In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar (West District)

4) In and around area of G-I, II Floor. Mansarover Garden (West District )

5) H.No,-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park (North-East District)

6) E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park and E-21, Gali No-8, Shastri Park (North-East District)

7) T-606, Gali No-18, Gautampuri (North-East District)

8) A-97, 98 and 99 Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi (North-East District)

All the containment zones have been classified as red zones, where the movement of people is strictly prohibited and massive sanitisation drive is launched by the district administration in these zones to control the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi government had identified eight new coronavirus containment zones and on Thursday, three areas were placed under containment zones while two red zones were announced on Wednesday, and nine were announced on Tuesday and four on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Delhi as of 5 PM IST on Saturday jumped to 1,707 with 42 people succumbing to the fatal virus. The Ministry of Health on Saturday said that over 63% of the coronavirus positive cases in the national capital are linked to Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz.