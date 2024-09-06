Elderly Man Killed, Five Injured In Suspected Militants’ Bomb Attack At Ex-Manipur CM’s House

An elderly man lost his life and five others were injured after suspected militants launched a bomb attack on a residential area of Moirang in Bishnupur district on Friday, officials said.

The rocket that landed in the compound of Manipur former chief minister Mairembam Koireng’s residence appeared to be an improvised one. This was the second rocket fired in the district on Friday.

"The elderly man was preparing for some religious rituals in the compound when the bomb exploded. He died on the spot," the official said, PTI reported.

The explosion injured five others, including a 13-year-old girl.

The rocket landed approximately two kilometres from the INA headquarters. On April 14, 1944, Lieutenant Colonel Shaukat Ali of the Indian National Army (INA) hosted the Tricolor Flag of free India for the first time on Indian soil in Moirang, under the leadership of INA Supreme Commander Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Earlier in the day, a rocket was fired from a high point in the nearby hills toward the low-lying residential area of Tronglaobi, which is about 45 kilometers from the state capital, Imphal.