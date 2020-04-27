हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Fierce encounter started between security forces and terrorists at lower Munda area of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday (April 27) morning. Sources told Zee Media that 3 terrorists are trapped in the area. This is the second encounter in last 12 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

 At least four terrorists were killed and a jawan was injured during an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Sunday (April 26). The identities of the slain terrorists are still unknonw. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have suspended mobile internet in the district.

According to the police, terrorists opened fire at a joint team of Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles (Rajputana Rifles), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kulgam police, leading to a retaliation from the forces. Earlier, the police said that at least two-three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area.

The encounter on Sunday took place just a day after two terrorists were killed by security forces at Goripora village of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. 
On April 24 evening, two terrorists were killed by the forces and a policeman abducted by them was rescued in Anantnag South Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Kulgam
