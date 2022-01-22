हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Shopian, two terrorists trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kilbal village of Shopian district in South Kashmir. 

Encounter breaks out in Kashmir&#039;s Shopian, two terrorists trapped

Srinagar: Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kilbal village of Shopian district in South Kashmir on Saturday (January 22).

A police officer monitoring the operation said that a joint team of Police, CRPF and 34RR launched a cordon and search operation in Kilbal.

As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party which was retaliated and an encounter began.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the exchange of security forces and terrorists and said we have the input of two terrorists are trapped in a cordon.

" #Encounter has started at village Kilbal area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir zone police tweeted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKashmir encounterTerrorist encounterCRPFKashmir
Next
Story

Fresh blanket of snow covers Kashmir, Gulmarg records mercury at minus 6.5°C

Must Watch

PT12M48S

Akhilesh Yadav's press conference, big announcement regarding UP Elections 2022