Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Shopian, two terrorists trapped

Srinagar: Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kilbal village of Shopian district in South Kashmir on Saturday (January 22).

A police officer monitoring the operation said that a joint team of Police, CRPF and 34RR launched a cordon and search operation in Kilbal.

As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party which was retaliated and an encounter began.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the exchange of security forces and terrorists and said we have the input of two terrorists are trapped in a cordon.

" #Encounter has started at village Kilbal area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir zone police tweeted.

