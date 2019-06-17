close

Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a police official said.

Pic for representational use only

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a police official said.

Acting on credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said.

There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirAnantnagTerroristsSecurity forces
