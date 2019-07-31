close

Encounter

Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The exchange of fire took place in Baderhama Zawoora area in the district.

According to official sources, a joint team of Indian Army's 23 Paras, Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving credible inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Following that, terrorists fired on the joint team of security forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Commander was killed in an encounter along with his associate in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The terrorist, Fayaz Panzoo, was involved in an attack on CRPF personnel at Anantnag on June 12 in which five CRPF personnel were killed and SHO Arshad Khan was seriously injured, who later succumbed to injuries.

An exchange of fire started between terrorists and security forces in Katu village near Bijbehara town in the district on Tuesday. A cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of security forces in the district. The operation started after the input of the presence of terrorists in the area.

