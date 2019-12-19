Ensure no territory under your control is used for activities against other countries, India-US warn Pakistan at 2+2 dialogue

India and the United States (US) on Thursday gave a stern warning to Pakistan against the rampant terrorist activities propagating from its soil and asked it to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner.

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper met Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar at Washington, D.C. for the second annual India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which concluded on Thursday.

On the second day of the Ministerial Dialogue the two nations issued a joint statement calling for concerted action against all terrorist networks.

The action was called against terrorist networks, including Al-Qaida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network, Hizbul Mujahideen, TTP and D-Company.

The Ministers also asked Pakistan to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terror incidents.

In the joint statement, India appreciated the support from the US at the United Nations for designating terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar.

The United States welcomed the changes in Indian law that will facilitate further cooperation on terrorist designations.

Further, the four Ministers positively appraised the growing partnership between India and the US, grounded in mutual trust and friendship, democratic values, people-to-people ties, and a common commitment to the prosperity of their citizens.

The Ministers noted that the "deepening strategic partnership between India and the United States is rooted in shared values of freedom, justice, human rights and commitment to the rule of law."

They resolved to work together in the 2+2 framework as a whole-of-government effort to realize the full potential of the India-US strategic global partnership, guided by the shared vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump. Both sides highlighted their intent to maintain regular communication on emerging developments through the newly established secure communication lines between the Foreign and Defence Ministers of the two countries.

Both sides also committed to further deepen military-to-military cooperation, including between the Indian Navy and the US Navy Fleets under US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command, and Africa Command and intend to expand similar cooperation between their respective Armies and Air Forces.