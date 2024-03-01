Equation Of 6 Constituencies BJP Is Sharing With Its Allies In UP For LS Polls

The BJP has finalized the names of 50 candidates from UP and also approved seat sharing with allies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of BJP's Central Election Committee until 3:15 in the morning. Sources indicate that six out of 80 seats in UP will be allocated to allies. Rashtriya Lok Dal may receive two seats, Apna Dal (Sonelal) may be allocated two seats, and Subhaspa and Nishad Party may each receive one seat.

In a strategic move, BJP has negotiated with allies to include them in the UP cabinet. The cabinet expansion is anticipated to occur within the next three days. This could involve two RLD MLAs, the SubhaSP President, and one BJP MLA. The decision raises questions about the selection of these six seats and BJP's reliance on its allies in these areas.

Bijnor Lok Sabha Seat To RLD

One significant decision is to allocate the Bijnor Lok Sabha seat to Rashtriya Lok Dal, a party with considerable influence in Western UP. Despite BJP's previous success in the region, RLD's stronghold in Bijnor, known for its sugarcane cultivation, makes it a promising candidate. Ghaziabad and Meerut are also part of this constituency, currently represented by Dr. Satyapal Singh of BJP.

Apna Dal Candidate For Mirzapur Seat

Apna Dal (Sonelal) national president Anupriya Patel, a prominent BJP ally, holds the Mirzapur seat and is likely to contest for the third time. Another seat, Robertsganj, also remains with Apna Dal (S), underlining the party's strong base in Purvanchal and Patel's personal popularity.

The Ghosi Lok Sabha seat may be given to BJP's ally, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, owing to the favorable caste dynamics in the region. With significant Scheduled Caste and Muslim voters, the equation here favors Om Prakash Rajbhar's party, which could play a decisive role in the elections.

Nishad Party In Sant Kabirnagar

The Nishad Party, a part of the NDA, holds sway in Sant Kabirnagar and nearby areas, representing the lower-class people, particularly fishermen of the Nishad community. With PM Modi acknowledging Nishadraj in rallies, the party's influence has grown, highlighted by Praveen Nishad's previous victory on the BJP symbol. Party president Sanjay Nishad's claim of over three and a half lakh Nishad voters across 37 Lok Sabha seats in UP underscores their significance in the electoral landscape.