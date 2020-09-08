eSanjeevani: Telemedicine service platform completes 3 lakh consultations, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry's telemedicine service platform 'eSanjeevani' has completed three lakh teleconsultations till now. The platform supports two types of telemedicine services -- doctor-to-doctor through eSanjeevani and patient-to-doctor through eSanjeevani OPD, said an official statement on Tuesday.

The health ministry said that eSanjeevani has provided essential healthcare at a critical time when conventional medicine is perceived to be risky owing to the nature of the coronavirus disease, adding that the platform reached double that number within a month since then. Notably, one lakh of these teleconsultations were held in the last 20 days.

On August 9, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had described as "landmark achievement", the national telemedicine service completing over 1.5 lakh teleconsultations.

The Doctor-to-Doctor eSanjeevani service is an important pillar of the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWCs) programme, it said.

Launched in November 2019, the eSanjeevani aims to implement teleconsultation in all the 1.5 lakh health and wellness centers in a 'hub and spoke' model by December 2022.

The health ministry rolled out the second teleconsultation service -- 'eSanjeevaniOPD' -- enabling patient-to-doctor teleconsultation on April 13 this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This has proved to be a boon in containing the spread of coronavirus infection while simultaneously enabling provisions for non-COVID essential healthcare, it said.

So far, eSanjeevani has been implemented by 23 states and others are in the process of rolling it out, said the ministry, adding that Tamil Nadu alone has contributed 97,204 consultations on the eSanjeevaniOPD app, while Uttar Pradesh is in the second position with 65,173 total consultations.

Considering the uptake of eSanjeevani by the populace in the states and UTs, tertiary-level institutions like Lady Hardinge Medical College and associated hospitals, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Bibinagar, AIIMS Rishikesh have also on-boarded eSanjeevani, the ministry said.