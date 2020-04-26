Etah murder: Woman killed 4 including two sons before committing suicide, claims police

Etah: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday (April 26) claimed to crack the Etah murder case in which five members of a family, including two minors, were found dead inside their house. According to the police, the daughter-in-law of the family committed the crime by mixing poison in the food and then committed suicide by slashing her wrist.

The police said the forensic test conducted on the bodies disclosed that while four people had poisonous substance in their body, a one-year-old child was smothered to death.

On April 25 evening, bodies of five members of a family were found at their residence in Singar Nagar locality in Etah. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Among the deceased included retired health worker Rajeshwar Prasad Pachauri (80), his daughter-in-law Divya and her two children (10 and 1) and Divya's sister Bulbul.

SSP Sunil Kumar Singh told ANI yesterday that the bodies were found lying separately in the house, and foam and blood were seen coming out of two children. He also said that there were injury marks on the neck of Divya's sister. The police said that they recovered an empty bottle of toilet cleaner, sulfas tablets and blades from the spot. The sample of milk present at the house was also been sent for forensic testing.

The police said that as per preliminary investigation, there was no sign of any forceful entry or exit into the house.

According to the police, the neighbours after realising that there was no response or movement in the house, peeped through the window when they noticed one of the bodies lying on the floor. They immediately informed the police about the incident over the phone at 8 am in the morning.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

According to the police, the five bodies were handed over to Divya's husband, who is employed at a pharmaceutical company in Roorkee.