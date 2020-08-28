Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma, being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction: Army Hospital

NEW DELHI: Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Friday (August 28, 2020) said that former president Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

The 84-year-old veteran politician is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction, Army's Research and Referral Hospital informed.

He is hemodynamically stable, the Hospital said in an official release.

“Former President Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is hemodynamically stable,” Army's Research and Referral Hospital, Delhi Cantonment, said.

According to the hospital, Mukherjee's vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on Monday (August 10) in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large clot in Mukherjee's brain for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Mukherjee continues to remain critical on ventilatory support since the surgery.

The former president had also tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 before surgery. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19," Mukherjee had tweeted on August 10.

Mukherjee was a senior Congress leader before he was elected as India's 13th President. He served as President from July 2012 to 2017.