Ex-President Ramnath Kovind releases book titled

New Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday released a book titled "Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer's Ideas, Performer's Implementation" here in presence of Union Minister I&B Anurag Thakur, MoS Dr L. Murugan and former Chief Justice K.G. Balakrishnan. While speaking at the launch of the book, the former President said that this book is a collection of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's multidimensional ideologies and their works for the nation. Whether this is industrial development, labours' rights, self-reliance, electricity and water resources' development, planning wise development of cities, education or gender equality, this book gives an ideological foundation and solid information on these important issues, said Kovind.

The book has been compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation and has a foreword by music composer and Rajya Sabha member Ilaiyaraaja. In 12 chapters dealing with domains as varied as infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, self-reliance and many more. The book not only presents Ambedkar's vision of India but also takes into account several achievements of Modi and his government.

"Along with the maker of our constitution, Baba Saheb contributed immensely to the banking, electrification, labour management, revenue sharing system and education system of the country", the former President said while launching the book.

"This book contains 25 pictures which give Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unconditional love and respect to Baba Saheb. PM is perhaps the only leader in the country who organised the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra during the 'Heerak Janti varsh' which was held for the first time after the implementation of the constitution. It is the episode of 2010 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat,'' he said.

"I would like to say that this book is a testimony that PM Modi is a true disciple of Baba Ambedkar", the former President concluded.

"Many people did the work of collecting votes and making statues in the name of Dr Ambedkar. But his vision was for the upliftment of the deprived class, if someone is implementing it step by step on the ground that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said union Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking about the book.