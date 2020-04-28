Facilitate inter-state border movement of trucks carrying essential goods during coronavirus COVID-19: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called upon states and union territories (UTs) for urgent action so that blockades of trucks and lorries, carrying essential goods, at inter-state/UT borders are cleared at the earliest possible to ease public life during coronavirus COVID-19.

Speaking at the meeting of state/UT Road Transport Ministers held via video conference, Gadkari urged the Ministers to intervene in such matters and ensure resolutions through the local/district administrations. At the same time, he underlined following the health advisories and other guidelines like proper distance, wearing masks, use of sanitizers, both by the driver/cleaners and also at the Dhabaas.

Gadkari further pointed out that transportation of labour to factories etc. may be facilitated by duly following the health protocols of maintaining a minimum one-metre distance, wearing masks, use of sanitizers, etc. He pointed out that providing food and shelter to labour may be ensured while fully observing the norms of social distancing and hygiene.

He informed that he was according top priority to the development of road/highway infrastructure and is planning to enhance National Highway construction by 2 to 3 times of the present pace in the next couple of years. He urged the States/UTs to expedite land acquisition as delays hamper the pace of development and asked them to utilise funds which are remaining unused with them to the extent of about Rs 250,00 crore.

Calling for speedier decision making, Gadkari said this is critical for accelerated economic development to make India an Economic Super Power and 5 trillion economy. The Minister stressed that transport facilities/ infrastructure serves as the backbone of our economy. He said the Ministers should personally monitor the process of decision making to ensure that projects do not become a victim of red-tape.

He suggested that state Transport Ministers should explore operationalising App-based two-wheeler taxis especially in rural areas which will assist farming communities with smoother movement. This will also provide new employment opportunities. They may also try to shift public transportation to LNG/CNG, e-vehicles which will bring considerable savings on fuel bills and will help the environment being less/zero polluting fuels.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (Retd) V K Singh was also present. Apart from the Transport & PWD Ministers/Dy CMs, Chief Ministers of Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh also attended along with Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, senior officers of the Ministry, NHAI, NHIDCL, etc.