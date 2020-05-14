Failed Class 9 and 11 students will be given another chance to clear exams: CBSE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that those students who have failed in class 9 and 11 will be given another opportunity to appear for school-based tests in view of the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis,

Taking to Twitter, CBSE said, ''In view of the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19, Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pkhariyal Nishank has advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students, who have failed in 9th and 11th to take online/offline tests.''

In view of the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19, Union HRD Minister, @DrRPNishank has advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students, who have failed in 9th and 11th to take online/offline tests.@OfficeOfSDhotre @DDNewslive @PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 14, 2020

CBSE Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj also said,"The schools can conduct either online or offline exams for the failed class 9, 11 students. This one-time opportunity is being extended only in the current year in view of the unprecedented condition of COVID-19."

A circular issued by the CBSE reads that the facility ought to be extended to the students again – even if they have been given the option of a re-test prior to this circular dated May 13, 2020.

As per the CBSE circular dated May 13, schools can conduct online or offline tests or even innovative tests. The mode of testing the student would be with the school which can then decide on the basis for the promotion of the student. Also, the schools are required to provide sufficient time to students before conducting these examinations.

Several CBSE Board schools were unable to conduct or complete the class 9 and 11 examinations for the students when the schools were closed on March 16.

The board later advised all schools to promote the students of classes 9 and 11 based on an internal assessment or previous examinations and performance. The decision to promote or detain vested with the school.

In continuation of that letter, after numerous requests from students and parents, Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal has advised that all students this year may be extended the opportunity to take the re-test for classes 9 and 11.