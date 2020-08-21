Fatwa issued against watching TV, music, playing carrom in West Bengal's Murshidabad

MURSHIDABAD: Heads of a minority-dominated village in Murshidabad district have issued a fatwa imposing a ban on a series of activities that include watching television, playing carrom, purchasing and selling liquor or lottery tickets, listening to music using cellphones and computers, among other activities.

The fatwa, issued under the banner of social reforms committee, is said to have been issued on August 9. It stated that monetary penalties ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 7000 along with physical punishment, like sit-ups holding ears or head shaving, would be implied on those found to be not complying with new rules.

Here's a list of punishments prescribed by the committee:

Watching TV, using mobile phones or computer to listen to music: Rs 1,000 fine

Playing carrom: Rs 500 fine

Purchasing lottery: Rs 2,000 fine

Selling liquor: Rs.7,000. Offender's head will be shaved and he will be paraded in the village

Selling lottery tickets: Rs 7,000 fine

Consuming alcohol: Rs 2,000 and 10 sit-ups holding ears.

Purchasing ganja: Rs 7,000 fine

The committee also announced a reward ranging from Rs 200-2,000, depending on the nature of the offence, for those who inform them about violators.

As per reports, the committee stated that it decided to impose a ban on a series of activities to 'stop the young generation from adopting methods which will lead to their moral and cultural degradation'.