Fearing coronavirus, CRPF Sub-Inspector commits suicide in J&K's Anantnag

Jammu: A CRPF officer committed suicide on Tuesday (May 12) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after he feared he might have been infected with COVID-19. Sub-inspector Fatah Singh, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, was posted with the 49th battalion of CRPF at Mattan area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

On Tuesday morning, he shot himself with his service rifle to end his life. The CRPF sources said he was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Officials said he left a suicide note behind that read, "I am afraid, I may have Corona." A CRPF spokesman said, "There is no evidence that he had corona infection. We are now waiting for the test report."

Police registered a case and has begun an investigation in the incident.