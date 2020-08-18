FIR registered against TMC MLA Naresh Bauri for razing gates of Poush Mela Ground

An FIR has been registered against TMC MLA Naresh Bauri and other local TMC leaders for entering the Visva Bharati Campus and razing the gates of the Poush Mela Ground.

The TMC leaders entered the campsu to protest against university’s decision to erect boundary wall around Poush Mela grounds. The FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by Visva Bharati University.

On Monday (August 17), Viswa Bharati University Registrar had lodged a written complaint that about hundred unruly mob led by Sukanta Hazra ex councilor BM, Gagan Sarka ex employee of VB, Naresh Bouri MLA Dubrajpur, Omar Sk ex councilor of BM, Sayilen Mishra, Sunil Singh, Subrata Bhakat,Aminul Hoda and Chandan Samanta entered Poush Mela campus and damaged temporary pandal, tables, chairs, fans, tube light and some building materials. The Registrar also said in his complaint the mob also looted away 6 CCTV cameras, cement etc.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (August 17) said that she doesn't want any construction to take place at Visva Bharati, asking the police to convene a meeting with the stakeholders in this regard.

She said, "Visva Bharati is a central university. I don't want any construction there which will spoil nature's beauty. I request the vice-chancellor to consult the DM and SP. There should no such things in Bengal which will destroy the culture and heritage of Bengal."