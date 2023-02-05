topStoriesenglish2569892
FIR Registered Against Yoga Guru Ramdev for Provocative Remarks at Meet of Seers in Rajasthan's Barmer

At the meeting of seers on February 2, Ramdev accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity. 

Feb 05, 2023
Barmer: An FIR was registered on Sunday (February 5) against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said. The FIR was registered at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a local resident, Pathai Khan, a police officer said.

According to Chauhatan police station SHO Bhutaram, the case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

At the meeting of seers on February 2, Ramdev accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity. He alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

(With inputs from PTI)

