Baba Ramdev Says Muslim Men Abducting Hindu Women, Spread Terror

He said Hinduism teaches people not to engage in violence and dishonesty.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:23 PM IST|Source: PTI

Jaipur: In provocative remarks at a meeting of seers, Yoga guru Ramdev accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity. He alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good. "Muslims offer namaz five times a day and then do whatever they want. They kidnap Hindu girls and commit all kinds of sins. Our Muslim brothers commit a lot of sins but they definitely offer namaz as they are taught to do so. Hindu religion is not like this," he said Thursday at the gathering in Barmer.

A video of his speech has surfaced on social media. "I am not criticising anyone but people are obsessed only with this. Some people talk about converting the entire world to Islam and others want to convert the world to Christianity," Ramdev said. He claimed that these faiths had no other agenda. Continuing his attack on Muslims, he said they become terrorists or criminals and yet offer namaz. He also referred to the attire of orthodox members of the community.

He said Hinduism teaches people not to engage in violence and dishonesty. "Wake up early in the morning, pray to God, do yoga, do good work and good deeds by worshiping your deity. This is what Hindu religion and Sanatan Dharma teach us, Ramdev said.

 

