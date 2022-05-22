हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Faridabad fire

Fire breaks out at battery cell factory in Faridabad; 3 killed

Three workers were killed and one had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at a battery manufacturing factory in Faridabad on Saturday.

Fire breaks out at battery cell factory in Faridabad; 3 killed
ANI Photo

Three workers were killed and one had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at a battery manufacturing factory in Faridabad on Saturday. According to a senior fire officer, the building didn't have a fire no objection certificate. "Some batteries exploded and the fire quickly spread to the entire floor. The victims died from suffocation," a police officer said. The blaze has been brought under control and an investigation is underway, said Faridabad Police. (With agency inputs)

Further details are awaited.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Faridabad fireHaryanaFactory FireNOCCell factory
Next
Story

Stopped 11 child marriages, caught 73 eve-teasers in eight weeks: Hyderabad Police

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Gyanvapi Case: Is the Shivling behind the basement wall?