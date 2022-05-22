Fire breaks out at battery cell factory in Faridabad; 3 killed

Three workers were killed and one had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at a battery manufacturing factory in Faridabad on Saturday. According to a senior fire officer, the building didn't have a fire no objection certificate. "Some batteries exploded and the fire quickly spread to the entire floor. The victims died from suffocation," a police officer said. The blaze has been brought under control and an investigation is underway, said Faridabad Police. (With agency inputs)

Further details are awaited.

Live TV