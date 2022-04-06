Fire breaks out at Congress office in Delhi's Akbar Road

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the All India Congress Committee office on Akbar Road office in New Delhi on Wednesday (April 6) evening.

The minor fire broke out at Congress' office in Lutyen's Delhi due to a short circuit in an AC unit, officials told PTI. The fire officials said they received a call around 7.30 pm today and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. They attributed the blaze to an electric fault in the compressor of an air-conditioner.

Delhi | A fire that broke out at Congress' office in New Delhi district around 7 pm today has been brought under control. There was an electric fault in ACs due to which the fire occurred. It has been doused completely, said Prem Lal from Connaught Place Fire Station pic.twitter.com/Tt1SMirsRQ — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

"The firemen doused the flames in just 30 minutes and even the cooling process was immediately completed," IANS quoted an official as saying. He added that some dry leaves on the roof of the Congress office had caught the fire.

There were no injuries in the incident, the official added.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV