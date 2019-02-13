हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Fire breaks out in monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

The incident took place at the Dhakpo Shedrupling Monastery in Kais village of the district. 

Fire breaks out in monastery in Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Kullu

A fire broke out in a monastery in Kullu District of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Dhakpo Shedrupling Monastery in Kais village of the district. 

A fire tender is present at the spot. 

There have been no reports of any injury or casualty yet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

